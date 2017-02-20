Latest News Nation 

North Korea suggests joint probe into Jong-nam’s murder

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 Feb -- Duta Besar Korea Utara ke Malaysia Kang Chol (kiri) dilihat keluar dari premis kedutaan di Pusat Bandar Damansara berhubung kematian abang pemimpin Korea Utara, Kim Jong-Nam hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2017) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

North Korea’s ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol (left) seen leaving the embassy today. Bernama Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: North Korea has proposed a joint investigation with Malaysia into the murder of Kim Jong-nam.

Its Ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, said the proposal was being made  after “so many questions and contradictions” had arisen from the ongoing investigation into the death of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“If Malaysia agrees with our suggestion, we will despatch a delegation of  lawyers to join the investigation with the Malaysian police,” he said at a  press conference at the embassy here today.

According to him, North Korea as the country of origin of the deceased, had the right to request investigation results, especially relating to allegations on how Jong-nam was murdered.

“There are allegations that the arrested female suspects murdered him using poison needles or by daubing his face with chemicals. We demand a meeting with the suspects to get to the truth,” Kang Chol said. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of