North Korea suggests joint probe into Jong-nam’s murder

KUALA LUMPUR: North Korea has proposed a joint investigation with Malaysia into the murder of Kim Jong-nam.

Its Ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, said the proposal was being made after “so many questions and contradictions” had arisen from the ongoing investigation into the death of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“If Malaysia agrees with our suggestion, we will despatch a delegation of lawyers to join the investigation with the Malaysian police,” he said at a press conference at the embassy here today.

According to him, North Korea as the country of origin of the deceased, had the right to request investigation results, especially relating to allegations on how Jong-nam was murdered.

“There are allegations that the arrested female suspects murdered him using poison needles or by daubing his face with chemicals. We demand a meeting with the suspects to get to the truth,” Kang Chol said. – Bernama