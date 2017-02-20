Reward for missing pastor’s recovery increased to RM100,000

KUCHING: The reward for information leading to the safe return of missing pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo has been raised to RM100,000 from the initial offer of RM10,000.

In a statement, Koh’s family said it hoped that the increase would help in efforts to finding Koh and returning him to them safely.

“Our family is grateful and touched that concerned well-wishers have stepped up to increase the reward money offered,” said Susanna Liew, the pastor’s wife.

Pastor Koh was abducted on Feb 13 between 10.30 and 10.45 am while he was driving a silver-coloured 1990 model Honda Accord (ST 5515 D) along Jalan SS4B/10, Petaling Jaya, Selangor – about 300-400 metres after the Caltex petrol station from the turn-off from the LDP Expressway.

The reward of up to a maximum of RM100,000 will be awarded for information leading to his safe recovery and there are no restrictions to the eligibility of the reward recipients.

A panel will decide how the full reward will be divided according to the accuracy and usefulness of information provided. The identity of informers will be kept private, if requested.

A dedicated number has been set-up for those who wish to provide information at 011-3973 2670 (Jon).

To date, police investigations have not yielded any significant leads as to the identity of the abductors or their criminal accomplices, the SUVs used in the abduction or the location of the missing pastor and the whereabouts of the car he was driving.

“This phone number is to be used specifically for the purpose of receiving credible leads for the investigation,” explained Susanna Liew.

“While we are gratified by the outflow of prayers and good wishes being sent to us, we hope that the public will respect the need to keep this phone number free for investigation purposes only.”