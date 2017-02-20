Samsung introduces new curved monitor designed for vibrant, immersive entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its new CH711 Quantum dot curved monitor at the 2017 Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Forum, further demonstrating its continued leadership within the entertainment visual display market.

Designed with gamers in mind, Samsung’s new CH711 Quantum dot curved monitor is available in 27- and 31.5-inch variations, offering vivid and visually-stunning picture quality.

Featuring 1,800R curvature and an ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle, the CH711 makes content clearly visible anywhere within a given room.

Its ergonomic design also enables viewers to adjust the monitor’s horizontal and vertical positioning for optimal comfort.

When combined with nearly 125 per cent sRGB color coverage and 2,560 x 1,440 WQHD resolution, the CH711 sets a new standard for detailed colour appearance.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s previously-released CFG70 and CF791 Quantum dot gaming curved monitors also showcased the company’s market leadership in the curved monitor market.

Designed specifically for professional and hardcore gamers, the 24-inch and 27-inch CFG70 curved gaming monitors combine the visual refinement of Samsung’s Quantum dot picture technology with the comfortable view of its curved monitors to create the ultimate gaming experience.

The CFG70 offers a host of gamer-friendly features, such as the ‘Gaming UX’ user interface, as well as advanced calibration options to optimize picture presentation for any game title within the FPS, RTS, RPG and AOS genres.

Although it has only been available since late 2016, the CFG70 monitor has already earned recognition as a leader in the curved monitor display market.

Aside from that, the CF791 Quantum dot curved monitor features 1,500R curvature and an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, designed to deliver unparalleled clarity and fine detail for professional settings. Using Picture-by-Picture (PBP) technology, business users can load content from any connected HDMI or DP input source and position it anywhere on the screen, empowering faster and more efficient multitasking.

A complementary Picture-in-Picture (PIP) function also allows consumers to shrink and place content anywhere on the screen without losing resolution or visual quality. An integrated height-adjustable stand also delivers ergonomic comfort and makes the CF791 ideal for any workstation or office environment.

The CH711 will be available in the Southeast Asian region by April 2017.