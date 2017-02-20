SC revokes licences of four individuals due to improper business conducts

KUCHING: Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has revoked the Capital Markets Services Representative’s Licences (CMSRLs) of Yew Hock Ming (Yew), Ling Chen Yew (Ling) and Tiong Siew Ngaik (Tiong) under section 72 read together with section 65 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA), effective January 18, 2017.

In a statement, it explained that their CMSRLs were revoked as they were found to have engaged in improper business practices. As such, SC finds these individuals no longer fit and proper to carry out regulated activities in the Malaysian capital market.

Yew, Ling and Tiong were formerly attached with RHB Investment Bank Bhd, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd and Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd respectively. The SC has also revoked the CMSRL of Theng Boon Cheng (Theng) under section 72 read together with section 65 of the CMSA. Theng was formerly attached with AmInvestment Bank Bhd.

Theng’s CMSRL was revoked as the SC has reason to believe that he will not carry on the regulated activity of dealing in securities efficiently, honestly or fairly.

As such, SC finds Theng no longer fit and proper to carry out regulated activities in the Malaysian capital market.