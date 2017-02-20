Latest News Nation 

Two of eight injured cyclists to be discharged today – Dr Aman

JOHOR BAHRU, 20 Feb -- Pengerusi Jawatankuasa Pembangunan Wanita, Keluarga dan Masyarakat Negeri Johor Asiah Md Ariff diiringi Pengarah Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat Johor Datuk Daud Arbah (kanan) melawat Mohd Farhan Chemat, 16, mangsa yang terselamat dalam kejadian rempuhan membabitkan kumpulan remaja berbasikal di Hospital Sultanah Aminah hari ini. Turut kelihatan ibu mangsa Nazarah Saari. --fotoBERNAMA (2017) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

Mohd Farhan Chemat, 16, receives a visit from Asiah (second right) at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital. Bernama Photo

JOHOR BAHRU: Two of the eight teenagers who were injured in the tragic accident at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, here, two days ago, where eight fellow cyclists died, are expected to be discharged from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), today.

HSA director Dr Aman Rabu said the two youths who had fractured their right leg respectively in the accident, were Muhamad Farhan Che Mat, 16, and Muhammad Zulfadli Yusri, 19.

“They will be discharged by the doctor. However, they would be required to seek follow up treatment,” Dr Aman told reporters when met at HSA, here today.

Dr Aman earlier accompanied Johor Women and Family Affairs Committee chairman Asiah Md Ariff to visit all the eight injured cyclists, their families and the families of the eight youths who were killed in the accident.

Apart from Muhamad Farhan and Muhammad Zulfadli, Muhammad Fitri Muhammad Fatoni, 17; Abdul Samad Abdul Kadir, 16; Muhammad Arif Salman, 15; Muhammad Arasshat Abdullah, 14, were admitted to the normal ward of the hospital while Mohamed Shamizal Iqmal Abdullah, 16; and Muhd Nazri Mahmudi, 13 were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“From the six youths who are warded, four had already undergone surgery while two others are awaiting their schedule for surgery. The two admitted to the ICU are still under intensive care,” he said.

In the tragedy on Saturday, a Nissan Almera car driven by a woman ploughed into a group of teenagers at about 3.30am, killing six on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries while on the way to Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Eight others were injured.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Sulaiman Salleh said  before the incident about 20 to 30 youths were cycling in a group and hogging the road along Jalan Lingkaran Dalam before the car ploughed into them. – Bernama

