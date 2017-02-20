Use religion to promote unity — Dr Sim

KUCHING: Religion should be used to promote unity and not to create division within the multi religious, racial and cultural society in the country, said Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Speaking at the Chinese New Year Open House organised by Malaysia Buddhist Association Sarawak Branch here yesterday, Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, said it took a lot of effort, time, love and respect for the forefathers of this country to build unity among Malaysians.

It would only take one or two irresponsible persons to create ill feelings among the people that could result in the unity and mutual trust built over the years being dismantled, he added.

“In Sarawak, we are very fortunate that we are united. Like today, we celebrate Chinese Year together and we also adopt the food of other races like curry during our open house. During Gawai Dayak, some of our Dayak friends serve ‘ka chang ma’ during their open house,” he noted.

While a ‘purple rally’ was held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday in support of a controversial Bill to strengthen the Syariah Court’s power in the country, the Sarawak state leadership had affirmed that there would be no hudud law in Sarawak, Dr Sim, who is also SUPP president, said.

“We are not like Peninsular Malaysia. Our state government previously under the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and now Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has assured us that religious freedom in Sarawak will always be respected.

“We respect our Muslim friends, but we will not implement hudud law in Sarawak.”

As for the Non-Islamic Affairs Unit, Dr Sim said it had finally started, but required a little bit more time for details to be finalised.

“Bear with us because there are a lot of bureaucracies…We need to set up the rules and staff. The intention is good but (as for) the details, we need to confirm and consult because we want to start on the right foot.”

The Non-Islamic Affairs Unit, which is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, will handle all the affairs concerning non-Islamic religious institutions or organisations such as grants and land applications.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Buddhist Association Sarawak branch chairman Datuk Dr Tay Chin Kin said holding open house has been the norm in the country regardless of status, religious or cultural backgrounds of the hosts.

“Our country’s policy of freedom of religion is a great encouragement to all faiths. All year round, during religious and festive celebrations, we will happily attend events organised by our fellow Sarawakians regardless of their race, religion and culture.

“Today, we have our special guests who are Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Taoist. You will agree with me that despite our differences, we all can live together harmoniously and peacefully.

“It is our hope that we can all continue not only to preserve but also to further enhance the unity, mutual respect, understanding and good relationship among us despite our differences.”

At the same time, Tay said all the religious organisations could work together to help the less fortunate in society, to complement and reduce the burden of the government.

“We believe that with peace, unity and mutual understanding, we can all contribute towards the development of our beloved state and nation. I would like to share a simple teaching of Buddha, that is: ‘All things appear and disappear because of the concurrence of causes and conditions. Nothing ever exists entirely alone; everything is in reaction to everything else.”

Among those present were Amy Tnay, who represented Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang; Sarawak Islamic Information Centre chief executive officer Zabariah Matali; Association of Churches Sarawak secretary-general Elder Ambrose Linang and Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira.