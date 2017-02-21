Application to become volunteers at BPIEF 2017 still open

Volunteers and committee members of last year’s BPIEF in a group photo.

KUCHING: The Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 secretariat is still accepting applications from volunteers to help run the event, taking place at Vivacity Megamall here this March 11 to 12.

According to the secretariat, the organisation of the education fair has been made possible year after year because of the hard work of and assistance from volunteers.

“This year, the BPIEF needs more volunteers to help in the logistics, technical and operational aspects of the event management.

“The volunteers get to gain an overall understanding of the operations of the event such as managing the various activities, which will help ensure the success of the BPIEF organised by The Borneo Post.

“They will also be required to work during the fair for media and public relations programmes,” it said. The secretariat noted that the event had been receiving many repeat volunteers.

“The BPIEF not only serves as a learning platform for the volunteers, but also a time for them to get together. Volunteers are sure to meet new friends, share old and new experiences, learn new skills and most importantly, gain invaluable insights into event management.” The BPIEF organiser would present a certificate of participation to every volunteer in recognition of their contribution to the event.

“Additionally, every one of them will get a T-shirt to be worn while on duty throughout the two-day fair,” the secretariat added.

Those interested to become volunteers can contact Jude Toyat via 019-8941724. Closing date is this Feb 28. Other information and updates on BPIEF 2017 can be accessed via www.bpief.com.