Barefoot Jesuit priest to give talk at Sacred Heart Cathedral

SIBU: Jesuit priest Rev Fr Jerry Rosario, SJ, from India who moves around barefoot will be giving a talk at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral here on Feb 25 and 28.

Admission is free.

The talk on Feb 25, from 2pm till 4pm, is on ‘Christian Social Responsibilities (The Social Doctrine of the Church)’.

It will be followed by another talk, ‘Creation – Our Responsible Stewardship’, from 7.30pm till 9.30pm.

On Feb 28, the talk is on ‘Politics – The Greatest Act of Charity’, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Fr Jerry will also conduct a retreat titled ‘Eco-Creation Christ-centred’ for lay leaders at Catholic Diocesan Pastoral Centre in Kemunyang from Feb 26 to 28.

With registration fee of RM30, the retreat is open to all the lay leaders of the diocese. Registration must be done by Feb 22.

From a high caste background in India, Fr Jerry chooses to identify with the ‘untouchables’, the Dalits, and has not worn shoes for over 30 years.

He is a priest, a lawyer, a professor and a world traveller – mainly to the poor countries.

‘Jerry’, as he is known, is held in high esteem internationally as ‘the barefoot priest’.