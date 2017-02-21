Boat frame found during search for capsized catamaran

KOTA KINABALU: Police today confirmed the discovery of a boat frame in Membakut waters near here yesterday but have yet to ascertain whether it was of the catamaran that capsized in the waters of Pulau Mengalum on Jan 28.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said police were trying to establish whether the frame belonged to the catamaran that capsized when carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three crew to Pulau Mengalum.

Twenty people were rescued and four were found dead following the mishap. A search is going on for the five missing people.

Ramli spoke to reporters after opening the general meeting of the Sabah Police Families Association (Perkep) here.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) reported no developments in the search for the missing five people that entered its 24th day today.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan Region director First Admiral (Maritime) Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the area of search covered 300 sq nautical miles in the waters of Sabah, Sarawak (off Miri) and Brunei Darusalam.

“The search is being conducted with nine assets (boats and aircraft), including three from the Brunei security agencies,” he said in a statement. – Bernama