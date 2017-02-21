Debt-ridden man arrested after attempting to commit suicide

LAHAD DATU: A man was arrested after he tried to take his own life by jumping from a building at Jalan Kemuning here on Sunday evening.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Hamzah Ahmad when contacted yesterday, said the 34-year-old man was detained after the police had saved him.

Hamzah said a team of police went to the scene after receiving a report. Upon arrival, they found the man standing on the roof of the building.

“When approached by the team, the man ran and jumped off the building. Fortunately, police managed to grab the victim and saved him.

“The man was later brought down from the building, assisted by Fire and Rescue Department personnel,” he said, adding that the man was taken to the police station for further action.

According to Hamzah, investigation found that the suspect was involved in drug-related activities and was facing financial problems after he was fired from his job as a waiter in a restaurant.

The suspect was under pressure since a month ago when his friend demanded him to pay his debt. The suspect failed to pay his debt and decided to jump off the building.

Hamzah added that the case was being investigated under Section 309 of the Penal Code.