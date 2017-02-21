Elderly man prefers to live alone in shack

KUCHING: Zulkiplee Fauzi has lived in a little shack near a bridge at Jalan Stephen Yong by a river for the past eight months and he likes it.

The shack was built from pieces of zinc roof and plywood, planks and plastic canvas contributed by his close friends from Batu Kitang.

Originally from Sadong Jaya, he migrated to Kuching after he married. The shack where he currently lives is not the first, as before this he lived alone somewhere else.

“I began to live away from my family since 2003 due to a very personal reason. Upon the advice of my family members I returned home to live with my family in Samariang Jaya in 2008.

“But things did not go well again, and I decided to leave the family three days before Hari Raya (Aidilfitri) last year and settle down at where I am now,” he told reporters.

In fact, he still has a wife with whom he has four children — a son and three daughters. The youngest is in her 20s and the eldest is in her 30s.

Zulkiplee said although he lives alone, he has a peaceful and gentle life away from his wife.

He said throughout his eight months so far staying near the bridge, he never went through a tough time as he had a few very close friends to help including a Christian from Kampung Slampit, Lundu.

“These friends of mine are true friends; they come to see me regularly to see I do not starve.

“One of my friends will even come to lend me his power bank for me to charge my handphone,” he said.

In Zulkiplee’s simple and yet neat kitchen was enough food and a gas stove for him to cook food and boil water.

Asked where all the food came from, he said most of it was brought by his friends.

Zulkiplee does not have running water or electricity and he keeps the darkness at bay every night with the light of oil lamps and candles, which were also donated by his close friends.

He cooks and bathes with rainwater. The water he uses for cooking and drinking is filtered with cloth.

He uses a big empty paint container with water inside as a portable toilet. After use, he would go to the river to empty and wash it.

Staying in a home for the aged is not Zulkiplee’s preference. He said he was also not keen to return to his wife anymore.

Having worked in the Agriculture Department office at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee, Zulkiplee keeps himself busy with a small garden near his hut planted with bananas and vegetables.

“Although the right side of my hip is not 100 per cent fit after an accident in 2001, I still can do some gardening for my own consumption, for sale and to give to my close friends who have been helping me,” he said.

Zulkiplee’s situation has caught the attention of the state Tabung Baitumal, which is giving him a monthly allowance for relief beginning this month.

A delegation from Baitumal headquarters here, led by its distribution division head Mohamat Shukri Samor, was also at the site to give away some goodies to Zulkiplee yesterday.

Meanwhile, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said he would try to find ways to bring Zulkiplee and his wife back together.

He said while he respected Zulkiplee’s decision not to return to his wife, he really hoped the two could reunite.

He said based on Zulkiplee’s account, there was a miscommunication between the couple, which resulted in the husband deciding to live alone, away from his wife and children.

“Zulkiplee is a good man. Look at his little hut, his kitchen and his sleeping place.

“He is well organised, very neat and clean. He takes care of himself well and I hope to find ways to meet his wife to ask her if they can reconcile,” he told reporters when visiting Zulkiplee’s home near the bridge at Jalan Stephen Yong yesterday.

Lo said it was unfortunate that a communication breakdown between Zulkiplee and his wife had led to the former to stay alone in a shack.

He said if he could not bring the two together again, he and his party – Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) – would try to find ways to assist him.

“He has many friends and that shows that he is a good and friendly person. Today, you can see that he look cheerful and jovial.

“He thanked everyone who has donated food and money to him. He showed how much he appreciated everyone’s contribution.

“Although he is already 62-years-old and lives in a place like this which is surrounded by bushes, he is not concerned with sickness and being elderly because he can take care of himself well,” said Lo, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy information chief.

Lo said he also respected Zulkiplee’s stand for not wanting to stay in the old folks home.

“He is a man of his own principle. It is unfortunate that he is living alone in a place like this, but we have to respect his decision,” he added.