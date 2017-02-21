FAM confirm TMJ, Annuar as candidates for post of president

PETALING JAYA: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) adviser Tan Sri Annuar Musa were today confirmed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) as candidates for the post of FAM president.

For the post of two deputy presidents, three candidates were confirmed, namely incumbent Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah, Datuk Yusof Mahadi and Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.

“For the post of president, four candidates were initially nominated but only two confirmed their candidacy for the post during the election on March 25.

For the post of two deputy presidents, there were eight nominations, but dropped to four and now only three will contest.

“For the post of four vice presidents, there were 21 candidates but only nine confirmed. For the exco, there were 30 nominations but only 17 were confirmed. For the women’s representative, there were seven nominations and all seven will contest,” said FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin during a press conference at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya, yesterday.

The names of the candidates was confirmed at the FAM’s executive committee meeting yesterday, he said.

Meanwhile, Afandi said candidates can still withdraw from the competition before the FAM Congress on March 25.

FAM has 19 affiliated members (represented by two delegates each) and one vote from the Football Coaches Association Malaysia for a total of 39 votes. — Bernama