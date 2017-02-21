Gas Generators to continue exploring for more business

Ong (third left) posing for a photo with other board of directors from T7 Global, Petronas and Perbadanan Nasional Bhd during the grand opening of its new premise in Balakong.

KUCHING: Gas Generators (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Gastec), a wholly owned subsidiary of T7 Global Bhd (T7 Global), will continue to explore for more business opportunities to further augment the company’s market presence both locally and regionally.

Gastec is principally involved in house designing, engineering, fabrication, testing and commissioning of industrial gas packages and plant for on-site production of nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, packaging of air/ gas compression, filtration and other process packages for various industries since the mid-1990s.

Since then, Gastec has been servicing various number of clients from many industries such as oil and gas, plantation, medical, and many other industries.

Under Gastec’s business models, it provides two options to clients: Build, Operate and Transfer – which GasTec provides long term leasing with an option for the client to acquire the asset at the end of the lease term and Build, Operate and Own – whereby clients owns the asset without leasing.

Over the years, Gastec has expanded a wider business footprint throughout the Asean region with active presence in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Manila and other Asean regions.

Gastec recently announced the grand opening of the new premise at Balakong, Malaysia. The ribbon cutting for the grand opening ceremony held yesterday was witnessed by Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan, Minister II, Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

“Striding on Gastec Malaysia’s vision and future business development plans, we will continue to be responsive to all of our customers and exceed their expectations from the various industries as best as possible, which has always been our company’s philosophy.

“Moving forward, we will continue to explore for more business opportunities to further augment our market presence locally and regionally,” Gastec chief executive officer (CEO) Ken Tan said.