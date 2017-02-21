German ambassador, SEB, FAS, Digi visit CM

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg received courtesy calls from four delegations at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

The delegations were German ambassador Holger Michael, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) and Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd.

First to arrive was German ambassador Holger Michael, who is in Sarawak for a working visit from Feb 18-21. His itinerary includes meeting Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) chief executive officer Tan Sri Wilson Baya Dandot, as well as a visit to Semenggoh Wildlife Centre.

Following the visit from Michael, Abang Johari received a delegation from Sarawak Energy Berhad led by its chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi and group chief executive officer Sarbini Suhaili.

After that was the delegation from Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) led by its president Dato Posa Majais and deputy president Abdul Wahab Rahim. They were accompanied by Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The fourth delegation to call on Abang Johari was Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, led by its chief corporate affairs officer Eugene Teh.