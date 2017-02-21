Govt yet to decide on banning Dego Ride

KUALA LUMPUR: The government does not want to be hasty in banning the Dego Ride service, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said although the motorcycle ride-hailing service was seen as an innovative approach in the public transport industry, an in-depth study about it should be done before any decision could be made.

“The Cabinet has neither agreed nor disagreed about it (Dego Ride) because we don’t have any laws or regulations pertaining to the service.

“We have to study the market pressure on Dego Ride, just like we did on Uber, because it (Dego Ride) has been seen as diversifying the options for users, besides creating a platform for the B40 group to earn extra income,” she told reporters after opening the Express Bus Transformation Laboratory here yesterday.

Last Wednesday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai was reported as saying that the Cabinet had agreed with the ministry’s decision to stop the Dego Ride service for safety reasons.

Dego Ride founder and chief executive officer Nabil Feisal Bamadha, however, described the ministry’s decision as a hasty decision, which had affected the source of income of approximately 6,000 Dego Ride riders. — Bernama