Kojadi-NIIT tie-up set to help more students pursue higher education

KUCHING: The collaboration between Koperasi Jayadiri Malaysia Bhd (Kojadi) and Nusantara Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) is meant to provide the opportunity to students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, to pursue higher education.

The two parties entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here yesterday to mark this cooperation. The ceremony was witnessed by Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

According to NIIT managing director Anderson Voon, the college were proud and delighted by the MoU, which would have Kojadi providing financial assistance to eligible students eyeing to puruse higher education.

“The competition for entry into Malaysian universities has become more and more limited – some have turned to (pursuing studies) overseas but this is an expensive option – without study loans, good students from poor families would not be able to fulfil their dreams of going to universities.

“Having said this, there are many students whose dreams have come true – thanks to the financial assistance from Kojadi,” he said.

Voon said through the partnership with Kojadi, the recipients of the financial assistance would only need to concentrate on their studies throughout their time at universities.

“They can start settling the loans once their careers have kicked off.”

He added that NIIT, with a Myquest Four-Star College rating in 2014/2015, had all the resources, facilities and convenience provided to students towards creating an environment that was conducive to learning.

“We have dedicated professors and lecturers and we have degree programme for those who wish to pursue education with our affiliated universities partners in the US, the UK and Australia,” he said.

Representing Kojadi at the MOU signing was its chairman Datuk Ng Peng Hay. The ceremony was also witnessed by NIIT academic board advisor Datuk Seri Prof Razali Bolhi.