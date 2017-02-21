Kolej Sunway – ACCA Platinum approved learning partner

Kolej Sunway Kuching students and staff during a college event.

KUCHING: Sarawak’s premier institution for accounting and business Kolej Sunway Kuching is set to participate in the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF).

Kolej Sunway Kuching has achieved wide acclaim as the leading centre for accountancy and business studies in East Malaysia. The college offers industry-relevant courses that are approved by the Malaysian Ministry of Higher Education and accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

Kolej Sunway Kuching is the first and only tuition provider in East Malaysia to be awarded Platinum Approved Learning Partner status by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK (ACCA). This prestigious accolade is bestowed only to those tuition providers that have met stringent performance indicators such as pass rates which surpass those of the world, effective management and relevant support services.

Since achieving this award in 2010, Sunway Kuching has successfully sustained it for the past seven years with 14 consecutive examination sittings.

“It is our vision to be the premier business, accounting and finance course provider in East Malaysia. We are constantly evolving to ensure teaching methods and facilities are the best for our students and today, Kolej Sunway Kuching ranks as a key player amongst other international tuition providers both in Malaysia and in the world at large,” said a spokesperson of Kolej Sunway Kuching in a publicity release yesterday (Feb 20), in connection with its participation in the eighth edition of the

Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF), which would take place at Vivacity Megamall here on March 11 and 12 from 10am to 7pm daily. Kolej Sunway Kuching, a renowned centre for academic excellence is a member of the Sunway Education Group.

Among the courses offered at Kolej Sunway Kuching are Diploma in Accounting (DIA), Diploma in Business Management (DIBM), Certified Accounting Technician (CAT), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

“Our reputation with other academic institutions and employers is exceptional. This is because of our teaching excellence – our teachers are passionate about the subjects they teach.

“With a proud tradition of academic excellence, a fine reputation and an uncompromising commitment to the nation it serves, Sunway College Kuching has time and again proven to be the leader in the private higher education sector.

“We consistently produce high achievers in all ACCA, LCCI and CAT examinations,” said the publicity release.

Kolej Sunway Kuching also provides high calibre graduates with the necessary generic professional skills enabling them to succeed in the highly competitive employment market.

“We are truly proud of our students, the contribution they make during college life and their subsequent achievements after graduation,” it added.

As of Jan 18 this year, Kolej Sunway Kuching have nurtured 386 ACCA Affiliates, 96 OBU graduates, 819 CAT finalists, 30 Sunway Diploma in Accounting holders, 8 CAT World Prize Winners, 22 ACCA and CAT Malaysian Prize Winners and have an enviable track record that the higher learning institution is truly proud of.

For further information, visit Kolej Sunway Kuching at No 1, Song Plaza (1st Floor), Lot 12168, Block 16, Jalan Tun Jugah/Jalan Song Intersection, 93350 Kuching or contact 082-451221/082-573251/082-573252 or email info@swck.edu.my.Apart from Kolej Sunway Kuching, there will be over 50 exhibitors at BPIEF 2017, with 75 booths confirmed and 8,000 visitors expected.