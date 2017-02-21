Limkokwing University offers 1,000 scholarships worth RM52.85 mln

CYBERJAYA: Limkokwing University of Creative Technology is offering 1,000 full and partial scholarships worth RM52.85 million this year to Malaysian students to pursue degree, diploma and skills-based studies.

Its vice-president of corporate relations, Datuk Fajura Juffa Mohd Mustafa Kamal said seven types of scholarships would be provided to eligible applicants, especially from the Bottom 40 per cent group.

The seven are the Sultan Ahmad Shah Scholarships, Limkokwing Thought Leadership Centre, Utusan Scholarships, Cyberview Scholarships, Bumiputera Scholarships, Indian Society Scholarships and 50 per cent Partial Scholarships for Malaysians.

“We welcome students who have obtained at least five credits in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination (for degree programmes), three credits (diploma) or level three Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) for skills courses.

“Some students think those who score academically usually have opportunities to obtain scholarships. So in Limkokwing University, we want every student who did not get straight 8As and those who lack funds, to study with us and excel in their life,” she said at a press conference to announce the scholarships, here, yesterday.

Fajura Juffa said the scholarships could be applied for throughout the year beginning yesterday, with the university having four intakes — in February, April, July and September.

As of yesterday, the creative university has received 16 applications under the Cyberview Scholarships and for the rest, only 15 have applied and is expected to gain more popularity after this.

To a question, Fajura Juffa said a scholarship would be suspended for that particular semester if the student had failed a subject but would be reinstated following the student’s academic performance report.

On another development, she said the Limkokwing University campus in Melaka would be a full-fledged university in June or July, offering Tourism Management courses.

Meanwhile, Limkokwing Academy Kelantan was still planning to enhance and offer more courses under the Human Resource Ministry, she said, without elaborating. — Bernama