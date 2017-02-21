Lucky punter wins RM11.5 mln jackpot

KUCHING: A businessman from Perak won the RM11.5 million Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1 prize money on the last day of Chinese New Year (CNY), or Chap Goh Mei on Feb 11.

The 49-year-old had won over RM1.2 million in the past two years and now for the third consecutive year, he bagged his biggest ever winning of RM11.5 million.

“I started playing Sports Toto games for over 20 years and I bet about RM1,000 per draw.

In fact, I only started playing Toto 4D Jackpot last year because of its attractive prizes.

“Normally I would bet every draw, and this time I went back to Perak to celebrate Chap Goh Mei with my family; hence I bought my ticket in my hometown,” he said.

The winner said he had only told her wife about the good news after he checked the results through his phone.

“My winning pair of numbers – ‘8986’ and ‘6399’ are not my favourite numbers or my car numbers, they are just random numbers that I came across because I had never won anything from the numbers that I own,” he told Sports Toto when collecting his winnings.

“I am happy to have won the Jackpot and now I can use the winnings to expand my business, pay off my house loans and pay for my children’s education,” he added.

He bought a 12x permutation Toto 4D Jackpot ticket for four sets of 4D numbers, which not only won him a whopping RM11,470,694.80 but also an additional RM5,712.