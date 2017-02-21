Police confronts KBS cameraman covering Jong-nam case

KUALA LUMPUR: A momentary distraction occurred early this morning (Tuesday) among the media who had set up camp near the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN), Kuala Lumpur Hospital to cover the Kim Jong-nam case when police came and single out one of the cameramen.

The cameraman from the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) was approached by Dang Wangi District Criminal Investigation Department chief DSP M. Gunalan after four police four-wheel drive vehicles together with a Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc) team arrived at 1.40am

Also seen was Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman.

The cameraman was believed to have aroused some suspicion for hanging around at the IPFN.

However, a KBS spokesman said the cameraman was detained after he was found without an identification document and passport.

“Police released him half an hour later after we brought and showed them his documents,” he told reporters here today. – Bernama