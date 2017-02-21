Latest News World 

Several die as plane crashes into Melbourne shops

 

A Beechcraft plane crashes into a Melbourne shopping centre, February 21, 2017. - AFP Photo

MELBOURNE: Several people died aboard a light aircraft that smashed into a shopping centre near the Australian city of Melbourne, the state premier said.

“A number of people have died as a result of what is the worst civil aviation accident that our state has seen for 30 years,” Victoria premier Daniel Andrews said.

The Beechcraft private charter veered just after take-off into the shopping centre, that had yet to open, next to Essendon Fields airport, just north of Melbourne. – AFP

