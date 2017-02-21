SKF open day part of World Kidney Day celebration

SIBU: Sibu Kidney Foundation (SKF) will hold its open day on March 4 as part of the World Kidney Day 2017 celebration.

SKF chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said there will be a variety of activities including free tests on blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index (BMI) and medical and diet consultation.

“We will also have special blood test coupons selling at RM100 each. The normal price is RM152. We’ll also have exhibition and promotion of organ donation,” he told a press conference yesterday.

He said those who want to have blood test should fast at least eight to 10 hours before blood collection.

The open day is from 7 till 9am.

Lau said: “The World Kidney Day always falls on the second Thursday of March. We are doing our part to create awareness of the importance of our kidney and our overall health.

“It’s important for everyone to prevent kidney disease, and obese people are at a higher risk of getting kidney disease.

“We have to know that our kidney can still function at 25 per cent, but if it is only 10 per cent, it means it is the end stage of the disease already and dialysis is necessary.”

He said dialysis is not only expensive but very time consuming as one has to go for dialysis three times a week and each time it is a four hour process.

“Kidney failure can be prevented if we take care of our health and keep a healthy lifestyle. Healthy people tend to overlook this,” he lamented.

Also present at the press conference were SKF Board of Trustees treasurer Hii Chang Kee, SKF working committee chairman Daniel Cheng, SKF manager Ivy Lau, assistant manager April Wong, and assistant medical officer Andrew Ting.