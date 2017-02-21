Soldier, mother-in-law killed in accident

TAWAU: A soldier and his mother-in-law died after a four-wheel drive they were travelling in with four other family members skidded and plunged into a ravine at Km 7 of Jalan Merotai-Dumpas on Sunday night.

In the 9.20pm incident, the driver of the four-wheel drive, Yusop Yaris, 44, of the Kukusan Camp Joint Force Headquarters, died at the scene, while Morni Sirat, 57, his mother in-law who was seated in the rear, died while receiving treatment at the Tawau General Hospital.

Tawau police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said both died of injuries to the head after being thrown out of the vehicle.

“The accident also caused Morni’s husband, Rukidi N.D Rosdi, 64, to sustain injuries to his chest, while her two children, Musniyah, 32, and Khairunisa, 20, as well as grandson Mohamad Aqil Zaqan Abdul, three, who were also sitting in the rear, escaped without any injuries,” he said in a statement.

He said initial investigations revealed that the Isuzu D-Max four-wheel drive was heading to Tawau from Lawas, Sarawak.

“When it arrived at the site of the accident, the vehicle skidded to the right of the road and overturned before plunging into the ravine,” he said.

“The driver was not drunk and the initial investigation showed that the accident was caused by recklessness. However, the police will investigate this case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” Fadil added.

It is understood that Yusop’s body was handed to the Malaysian Armed Forces and brought to his wife’s home in Taman Ria here, while Morni’s funeral would be held after the Asar prayers yesterday.

At the late Morni’s residence in Jalan Mawar Kg Jawa, relatives, neighbours, members of the military and the Tawau Police Family Association (Perkep) paid their last respects.