Tapin police nabs zenith dealer

BANJARMASIN, Kalsel: Crime detective police from South Tapin, Tapin District, nabbed a Zenith dealer, when a transaction taking place, Antaranews Kalsel reported.

South Tapin chief police Iptu Embang Pramono on Monday said the transaction took place at Jalan KH Mahyudin in Harapan Masa Village at about 15.30.

“We nabbed him at the roadside of the Harapan Masa Village,” he told.

When he and his unit members patrolling territorial, he said, they saw a bunch of young men were relaxing on the roadside.

Seeing policemen on patrol was stopped, the young men suddenly fled in disarray. But one of them was caught.

From his hand secured 250 pills of G-class drug of Dextro type and four pills of Carnophen of Zenith production stored in his pants pocket.

After an interrogation, police found his him with initial RF (20 years old) and named him as a suspect and charged him under Article 197 of Law Number 36 Year 2009 on Health with a maximum penalty of 10 years.

The suspect claimed in half a day he could sell up to 250 pills of Dextro. “Yes in a day I sell as many as 250 pills, and 250 others already ordered,” he said.

He said the money from the sale of drugs use for his daily need.