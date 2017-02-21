UiTM delegation calls on TYT

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud received a courtesy visit from UiTM Sarawak researchers at the Astana yesterday.

Led by UiTM rector Professor Dato Dr Jamil Hamali, the delegation briefed Taib about the on-going research on Wali Songo and presented a plan to build a halal complex at UiTM Sarawak Samarahan Campus 2.

Jamil also proposed the creation of a ‘wakaf’ institution in UiTM for the development of the halal complex that would include an abattoir and research laboratory to give halal certification to local industries in Borneo.

Among those present were Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha, Samarahan Campus 2 assistant rector Associate Professor Dr Firdaus Abdullah and Contemporary Islamic Studies senior lecturer Dr Abdul Razak Abdul Kadir.