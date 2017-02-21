UMS Lecturer Named 50 Most Impactful Social Innovator

KOTA KINABALU: Dr Awangku Hassanal Bahar Pengiran Bagul, a senior lecturer at Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) was named 50 Most Impactful Social Innovator (Global Listing) by World CSR Day at an award ceremony in Taj Lands End, Mumbai, India.

The award is a tribute to social innovators that contribute to social change that resolves existing social, cultural, economic and environmental challenges. The award was presented by Krithika Do Canto, a collectivist from Premium Cola, Meta Mate.

Dr Awangku Hassanal expressed his gratitude to the organizer and judges for selecting him to be the recipient of this award.

“I owed it all to my family and friends for their never ending support together with his local and international collaborators, including his team and colleagues at the university,” he said.

Dr Awangku Hassanal’s passion has always been pushing the idea of sustainability where he had been working with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (Sabah office) on Sabah Sustainability Volunsharing Program and promoting campus sustainability through Regional Conference on Campus Sustainability since 2014. He is currently sits on the Advisory Committee to International Sustainable Campus Network (ISCN), a global think tank for sustainable campus based in Zurich.

He mentioned that by being named 50 Most Impactful Social Innovator, he has the opportunity to network with other award recipients and exchange ideas on how to innovate more effectively in a society for a better future.