Wee urges SUPP and UPP to reconcile

KUCHING: The Federation of Chinese Associations, Kuching, Samarahan & Serian Divisions has called on UPP to seriously consider returning to SUPP for the sake of unity.

Its president Dato Richard Wee said SUPP should also likewise seriously consider accepting UPP to strengthen Chinese representation in the state government.

“It is our fervent hope that they can come together and be united to better represent our Chinese community in our government in Sarawak.

“The split of Chinese representation between SUPP and UPP has caused much distress and mistrust within our community and the end result is that our community has suffered and languished,” he said at the Federation of Chinese Associations, Kuching, Samarahan & Serian Divisions, Sarawak 2017 Chinese New Year cum 38th Anniversary Celebration dinner which was graced by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at a hotel here on Sunday.

Wee opined that both parties must show their sincerity and willingness to achieve this greater unity for the sake of the Chinese community.

“It is our hope that with the political acumen and wisdom of the leadership of both parties, they would bury their differences and focus on the greater good for the Chinese community under the same banner.

“We sincerely hope that you (UPP and SUPP) will listen to the voice and hear the calls of the Chinese community,” he said.

On another issue, Wee also requested for the annual grant to Chinese schools in Sarawak be proposed and passed in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) so that it can be part of the State Budget in the future.

“If this can be achieved, it will not only provide a long term permanent assistance to our schools from the state government, it will also be remembered as your (Abang Johari) legacy in enhancing Tok Nan’s (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) gift to the Chinese community in the support of Chinese education.”

In his speech, he also proposed for a ‘Unity Night’ event to be organised on an annual basis.

“I have previously suggested that our federation is willing to take the lead to jointly organise a ‘Unity Night’ together with all our other associations of different races during the Sarawak Day celebration.

“The various associations could take turns to be the organiser and it can be slotted as one of the events when we celebrate Sarawak Day annually.”

He pointed out that the purpose of this event would be to propagate racial harmony, religious acceptance and cultural tolerance among the state’s multi-racial community.

“It is also to showcase our uniqueness to our brethren in other parts of Malaysia.”

Also present were Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, China Consul General in Kuching Fu Jijun, and Federation of Chinese Association Sarawak president Hii Ted Yun.