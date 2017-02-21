Wreckage not related to ill-fated catamaran – MMEA

KOTA KINABALU: The boat wreckage found beached in Membakut on Sunday, initially thought to be that of the catamaran that had capsized on January 28, was confirmed by search authorities to be unrelated to the incident.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan regional director First Admiral (Maritime) Mohd Zubil Mat Som yesterday confirmed that the wreckage was that of Fat Cat Tours Sdn Bhd, which had malfunctioned and sunk some 10 nautical miles west of Mengalum Island on February 13, of which five of its crew members had been rescued.

Mohd Zubil said the agency received a call from a local via MERS 999 about 11.02am, informing the agency of the discovery of a catamaran frame, stranded some 100 meters from the beach in Membakut.

“The informant said the boat looked to him like that of the catamaran which carried 28 Chinese tourists and capsized in the waters off Mengalum.

“The information was then channelled to Labuan Maritime, and vessel Kilat 40 was assigned to the location, arriving at 2.39pm,” said Mohd Zubil.

The GPS photos sent by Kilat 40, he added, verified the frame and its location.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation which had entered its 24th day yesterday, continued to cover a search area of 300 nautical miles square

It covers Sabah, Miri and Brunei waters for five more victims yet to be found.

On January 28, a catamaran carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three local crew members capsized while on its way to Mengalum Island. Two crewmen and 20 tourists were found and rescued, while four were found dead and five more still missing.

Mohd Zubil updated that no further pointers in the search were reported so far, and that the operation would continue until they receive directives to stop.