45 primary schools at Miri meet

Manyin hitting the ‘gong’ to mark the opening of the inter-school meet yesterday while (from right) Hassan and James look on Student athletes assemble during the opening ceremony.

MIRI: Minister of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said more trained and experienced coaches are needed to produce quality athletes in the state.

In stressing this, he said the ministry is also identifying young talented athletes to be the next generation to represent Sarawak in various sports.

“We need more experienced coaches to train the children and we are looking into producing quality athletes and are currently identifying these talented students to be our future professional sportsmen and sportswomen.

“The cooperation from teachers to identify these children is very much needed and soon we are establishing a Youth and Sports Village in Kuching,” said Manyin at the opening ceremony of Majlis Sukan Sekolah Rendah (MSSR) Miri at Miri Stadium yesterday.

According to him, the Sports Village has been approved by the Chief Minister and its construction may start this year.

45 primary schools in Miri are taking part in the three-day MSSR meet.

The opening yesterday also saw more than 500 school athletes braving the heat for the parade which was won by SK Merbau.

Among those present were Miri education department officer Dr Hassan Hasbollah and organising chairperson James Nibong.