5 Miri swimmers for national age group championship

MIRI: Five swimmers from the Miri Division Amateur Swimming Association (Masa) have been selected to compete in the 53rd Milo/PRAM Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships to be held in Malacca from March 9-12.

They are Muhammad Naqeb, Leong Wan Mei, Chin Xue Kang, Hector Ho and Kristen Chong.

The swimmers impressed at the 44th Sarawak Age Group Swimming Championship held in Petra Jaya, Kuching from Feb 10-12.

Muhammad won the Best Boy Swimmer award for Group B after bagging 3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze medals while setting a new record of 25.20sec in 50m freestyle. The old record of 25.25sec was held by Kuching’s Zachary Tan.

Wan Mei was the Best Girl Swimmer for Group A category with her collection of 6 gold and a silver.

Xue Kang won two gold and three silver medals at the state-level meet.

In addition to the above three swimmers the Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (Asas) also allowed each divisional affiliate to send another two to the national-level meet for exposure.

MASA has selected Hector Ho from Group 4 and Kristen Chong from Group 3,” said Jackie Pang, Masa team manager at the recent championship in Petra Jaya.

She told The Borneo Post yesterday that the swimmers must be commended despite the closure of their regular pool for training.

“The Miri Public Swimming Pool has been closed for maintenance since end December 2016. We hope the authority will act on it without further delay. Currently they are training at the pool in Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club,” Pang added.

The Miri team finished in 4th place at the recent state age group championship with a medal tally of 16 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze.

“It was a tough fight for MASA especially facing the other strong affiliates like Kota Samarahan Swimming Association (champion team), Kuching Amateur Swimming Association (2nd place) and Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (3rd place),” Pang said.

She thanked parents, coaches for their support, effort and encouragement and Syarikat Pusakabumi for sponsoring the t-shirts. Masa sent 22 swimmers to Petra Jaya with Khaulid Abu Manap as assistant team manager and coach Mandu Nyungkan.

Meanwhile, the association will be hold its AGM at Mega Hotel on March 19 at 2pm. All members are invited to attend the meeting which will be followed by high tea at thehotel.