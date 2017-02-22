Applause for Abg Johari at MB and CM’s meeting

PUTRAJAYA : Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday chaired the 128th meeting for Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers at Perdana Putra here.

Also present were Cabinet Ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

Meanwhile, Najib, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other cabinet ministers clapped their hands when Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg entered the room for the first time as Sarawak Chief Minister. — Bernama