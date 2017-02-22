Baram Regatta 2017 main committee holds first meeting

MARUDI: The Baram Regatta 2017 main committee held its first meeting at the Marudi District Council yesterday morning.

The meeting was attended by Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala who is the deputy speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, Marudi assemblyman Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil who is Assistant Minister of Local Government, and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

Penguang is the Baram Regatta 2017 main committee chairman while Anyi, Gerawat aand Dennis are deputy chairmen of the committee.

In a press conference after the meeting which was also attended by heads of government departments and chairmen of various associations, Penguang said they talked about forming a sub-committee to look after the various aspects of organising the regatta.

He said the proposed theme for the regatta this year is ‘Progressive, Peace and Unity’.

He disclosed that the tentative date for the regatta is Aug 25-27.

“Events on the river include the Long Boat race with 20, 15, 10 and unlimited paddlers. This year we have only six events – Long Boat race, 1Malaysia Cultural Night, Baram Idol will be changed to Baram karaoke singing competition, Baram Regatta Pageant (Ratu Baram Regatta 2017) and decorated boats which will be organised under the sub-committee headed by Charles Balan Seling, the chairman and who is also a political secretary to the Chief Minister,” Penguang said.

He said the next main committee meeting will be held in April to discuss the reports from the sub-committee.

Besides that, he called on the communities here to participate in the boat racing event and to give their full cooperation to the regatta.

He hoped the improvement to the Miri-Marudi road would be completed in August so that more people could come to the regatta.

“We will have two ferries ferrying travellers across Baram River and we expect some 15,000 people to come to Marudi for the three-day event,” he said.

Present were permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, political secretary to the Chief Minister Alexander Asing Sadai, Miri Resident Anthonio Kahti Galis and Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai.