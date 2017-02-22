Be prepared, says Kuching manager

KUCHING: Kuching FA is formulating a special strategy as part of their preparation to face its second league match against Sime Darby in Group B of the FAM Cup at Shah Alam on Feb 26.

Kuching FA manager Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said that his team must be well prepared to go against their opponents who have vast experience in the Malaysia League.

“Sime Darby is not an easy opponent whereby they have the experiences playing in the Super League and Premier League. We would analyse their game in formulating the strategy to need to go against them. Therefore, the team itself has to be mentally and physically fit in order for the special strategy to work,” he said yesterday.

Fazzrudin remains optimistic that his squad under the Mohamad Sharizan Sahari will pull it off.

On the 2-1 victory over PBMM-PBSM in the first match, Fazzrudin said the first win was important in gaining the precious three points and motivating the players.