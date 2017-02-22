BR1M 2017 applicants can check status on mobile app checker

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 8.2 million 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) 2017 applicants can check the status of their applications through ‘Aplikasi Mudah Alih Semakan BR1M’ (BR1M Mobile App Checker) introduced by the Inland Revenue Board.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said the app could help curb the spread of false information on BR1M to hoodwink applicants.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the app here yesterday, he said the number of BR1M applicants increased more than 15 per cent until Feb 14, 2017 from 7.1 million in 2016.

“Single applicants made the highest number of BR1M applicants since they have just started working and earning RM3,000 and below. So, they are entitled to it,” he said.

Johari said the BR1M payout through vouchers began on Feb 18, with the money credited to the accounts of recipients from yesterday.

On Feb 17, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said over five million BR1M 2017 applications had been approved by the government, while the rest was still being processed in stages and the results would be announced next month.

The BR1M mobile app checker, which can be downloaded to android mobile phones, allows applicants to check the forms submitted, payment status and submit appeal quickly.

It only requires the identity card number and personal information of the applicants. — Bernama