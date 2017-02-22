Dalat education committee visits Centexs

KUCHING: Dalat assemblywoman Datuk Fatimah Abdullah led delegates from N56 Dalat Education Committee on a visit to Centre Of Technical Excellence (Centexs) at Jalan Sultan Tengah on Monday.

“The purpose of the visit was to see for ourselves the facilities available and the type of courses on offer at the centre, and secondly, to foster a closer working relationship within the education committee from Dalat District,” the committee said through a press statement yesterday.

Research done by the committee had identified 525 unemployed youths from Dalat district who had degrees or diplomas or had left secondary school.

It was proposed during the visit that Centexs should hold a programme at Dalat district with regards to its offered courses and that the target group’s interests will first be identified before being interviewed by Centexs industry partners.

This programme will be held after Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results are released.

The visitors were led by Fatimah who is also Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing and were welcomed by Yayasan Sarawak director Azmi Bujang and Centexs chief executive officer (CEO) Syeed Hussein Wan Abdul Rahman.

Also present were Dalat District Officer Kueh Lei Poh, Dalat District Education Officer Ahli Chikba, SMK Dalat principal Magdaline John, SMK Oya principal Malihah Sirat and Temenggong Hendi Suhai from Mukah Division.