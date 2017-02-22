Dayaks angry over parody of ‘Ngepan Indu’ in contest

LIMBANG: The Dayak community saw red over the latest episode of Malaysia’s top comedy contest ‘Maharaja Lawas Mega 2017’ for cross-dressing a male comedian in an Iban female traditional costume ‘Ngepan Indu’.

Demanding an apology in a statement issued yesterday, Sarawak Dayak Youth Limbang branch chairperson and PRS Women Wing secretary Hannah Maria Lamat slammed the producer Zero Group for what they perceived as insensitive and tasteless act.

“Ngepan Indu is only worn by females. We want Zero Group to apologise to the Iban community for such insensitivity,” she said.

She also called on the organiser of Maharaja Lawak Mega to be more sensitive to the feelings of communities in this country and all Malaysians to be more respectful and aware of the sensitivities of others, irrespective of their racial or communal background.

She said such tasteless portrayal of the ‘Ngepan Indu’ costumes could have been avoided if those involved took some effort to make prior research and study.

“Sarawak has its community leaders and the Iban community is a source of reference for Zero if they had taken the initiative to avoid such an incident,” she said.

As a chairperson of a Dayak NGO, she stressed that she took a serious view of the issue and called on Zero to promptly provide an explanation on the incident.

The antics of one of Zero male comedians dressed in a ‘Ngepan Indu’ drew a lot of flak from netizens in Sarawak, which they said was an affront to the Iban community.