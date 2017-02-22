Drug abuse, teen pregnancies a concern in Kapit

KAPIT: Drug abuse and teenage pregnancies are two issues of concern in Kapit Division.

When contacted on Sunday, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said both issues need to be addressed immediately.

“We do not have a very serious problem now with drugs but it does not mean we do not need to pay attention to it. We don’t want it to hit us before we realise it because what we want is to be vigilant. We want parents to watch out for it because this kind of social problems will impact negatively on us,” he said.

He advised parents, schools, and the community to actively counter drug abuse.

“While students are at school, teachers take care of them. At home, parents must play an effective supervisory role over their children’s activities. The community should watch out for any undesirable activity in the neighbourhood and if you come across any do not hesitate to inform the police,” he said.

He pointed out that Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah personally raised the issue of teenage pregnancies with him because from 2011 to 2016, the division had the highest number of cases in Sarawak.

“Students must think progressively and study hard. At least they should think of bettering their parents’ achievements. After SPM/STPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia/Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia), aim high to further studies at institutes of higher learning or apply for vocational or skills training to acquire knowledge to match the future employment market,” he said.