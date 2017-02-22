e-COLINK aims to be one-stop education services provider

KUCHING: e-COLINK International (M) Sdn Bhd is an experienced international education consultant that aims to become a one-stop service company by providing the most services to their clients.

Established in 1997, e-COLINK’s main activity lies in assisting students to make the right choices when pursuing a higher education in overseas schools and universities.

Destination countries include Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam and China.

“Over the course of time, e-COLINK has now become the icon of Australian education for international students and we are still growing to maintain our title as the trusted consultant in Australia,” an e-COLINK spokesperson said through a publicity release recently with regards to the company’s participation in the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF).

BPIEF will take place at Vivacity Megamall here on Mar 11 and 12 from 10am to 7pm daily.

e-COLINK has set its head office in Sydney, Australia to assist thousands of international students.

“e-COLINK has a student services centre in Australia which can immediately assist students with their needs.

Moreover, e-COLINK is collaborating with more than 200 schools, colleges and universities in Australia.

“Therefore, students would have a variety of choices to choose from according to their preference.

As a qualified education agent counsellor, we provide free counselling and registered migration agent services,” he added.

e-COLINK also has branches in Toronto, Vancouver, Seoul, Pontianak, Singkawang, Jakarta, Serpong and Kuching.

For more information, contact e-COLINK International (M) Sdn Bhd at 082-343435 and 012-8733435.

Alternatively, drop by to meet their professional advisors at booth number E2 throughout BPIEF.