Free GEN psychometric test for lucky BPIEF 2017 visitors

GEN Further Study Psychometric Test has a higher accuracy, reaching to nearly full satisfaction by all the students who went through the review process.

KUCHING: Visitors to this year’s eighth edition of The Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) stand a chance to take their ‘GEN Further Study Psychometric Test’ for free.

The test is developed from John L Holland’s ‘Holland Occupational Themes’ (RIASEC) – also known as the ‘Holland’s Code’.

Specially designed by GEN Education Group in collaboration with education and industry partners, the test is a comprehensive assessment that combines a career test and a personality test to gather information about an individual’s aptitude to help determine the most suitable academic course and career progression path.

The test takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete, with an option to have face-to-face detailed explanation by professional counsellors.

It is wise and highly recommended for people to find out which course to be pursued, and that is where GEN Further Study Psychometric Test plays a vital role in matching their personality profiles to the ideal careers.

Instead of giving in to peer and family pressure, or simply because ‘everyone is going for it’, the test gives a chance to the individual to speak directly to the right personnel about exploring courses offered by various universities and colleges, both overseas and local.

This personalised, one-to-one counselling with an experienced education counsellor will assist in providing assistance regarding study options, university admissions, career options and other aspects; therefore, leading to a better decision about the right course to study and future career.

Participants will have the experience of taking the questionnaire online, using the tablet provided, with the assistance of GEN personnel.

Upon completing the questionnaire, the participants will be able to have their one-page report or certificate printed on the spot – free of charge.

As endorsed by industry practitioners and certified counsellors in Malaysia, GEN Further Study Psychometric Test has a higher accuracy, reaching to nearly full satisfaction by all the students who went through the review process, versus other psychometric tests that are currently being used at most schools in the country as well as those available online.

It has special features such as having direct contributions and constant development and improvement on the test by a group of psychological counsellors and education specialists from the UK, Australia, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

The questionnaires, contents and context are localised to truly meet and cover the lifestyle of Malaysian students.

With more options on the objective answers for each question, the students’ personal charisma, individual interest, as well as preferred lifestyle for future study and career path outcomes are able to be accurately determined.

A detailed review on the test results will also be provided by qualified and well-trained counsellors.

For more information, visit www.psychometric.com.my.

The BPIEF 2017 will be taking place at Vivacity Megamall on March 11 to 12, from 10am to 7pm daily.