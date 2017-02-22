Get on the fast track with Raffles Education Network

Raffles Jewellery Design students designing their masterpieces. Raffles Jewellery Design students designing their masterpieces.

KUCHING: Raffles Education Network is set to participate in the eighth edition of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF).

Since establishing its first college in Singapore in 1990, Raffles has grown to operate 26 colleges in 24 cities across 14 countries in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States of America.

It has just launched its Raffles Istituto Moda e Design Milano, which will be fully operational in 2017.

The Milano faculty includes famous Italian creative practitioners such as Carlo Forcolini, designer Artemide, former creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo Massimiliano Giornetti and former president of BBDO Italy Gianpietro Vigorelli.

“Raffles’ vibrant campuses present a chic and contemporary design, with a spacious layout to provide a creative and conducive learning environment for students.

“Raffles campuses consist of seminar rooms, classrooms, workshops, studios, libraries and laboratories with the latest equipment and technology applications, enabling interactive learning experiences,” said a spokesperson from Raffles Education Network in a publicity release yesterday, in connection with its participation in BPIEF which will take place at Vivacity Megamall here on Mar 11 and 12 from 10am to 7pm daily.

“At Raffles, we believe experience is the key to maximizing one’s fulfilment in life. To achieve this objective, we infused our fast-track education with strong practical skills to build experience and cultivate innovation.

“Another important reason for the Raffles speed is our belief that an intense time span for studies cultivates love and responsibility for the family. Completing your studies ahead of your peers presents you with more opportunities in the industry and propels your career forward.

“It is a responsible way of expressing your gratitude and love to your family for their support,” the spokesperson said.

Students are given the flexibility to commence their studies at a time convenient for them: in January, April, July and October.

“At Raffles, our students’ success is our success.

“At Raffles Centre of Professional Development (CPD), we assimilate our students into the industry for projects, industrial attachments, industry research as well as career and professional development.

“Raffles prepares our students with professional development skills and provides resources in support of their careers. By forging an extensive strategic alliance with industry, our team at CPD provides a seamless interface between industries and our students, opening a world of career opportunities for them,” the spokesperson added.

In addition, Raffles has the benefit of strong industry input to inject the latest industry practices and know-how into its curriculum and pedagogy.

As a result of this close collaboration, its graduates are industry ready and can contribute immediately to their employers.

Graduates are able to find jobs of their choice.

In this way, Raffles Education Network fulfils the career goal of its graduates and cater to the needs of the industry.

For a list of courses and further information, visit Raffles Education Network at B424-B432, Tower B2, Level 4 ICOM Square, Jalan Pending, 93450 Kuching or contact +603-2166 6137/+6018-9000 172.

Alternatively log on to www.studyatraffles.com.

Apart from Raffles Education Network, there will be over 50 exhibitors at BPIEF 2017, with 75 booths confirmed and 8,000 visitors expected.