Hong Leong pre-tax profit increases to rm1.37 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Leong Bank Bhd posted a 30.5 per cent increase in its pre-tax profit to RM1.37 billion for the six-month period for financial year ended Dec 31, 2016, against RM1.05 billion in the same period last year.

The group said the increase was mainly due to higher net income of RM178.2 million, with lower operating expenses of RM129.5 million, lower allowance charge for impairment losses on loans, advances and financing of RM32.6 million.

“However, this is mitigated by higher allowance for impairment losses on RM6.6 million financial investments and lower share of profit from associated company of RM14.5 million,” it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

Revenue for the six months increased to RM2.27 billion from RM2.10 in the same period last year.

Hong Leong Bank recorded a higher pre-tax profit for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, to RM696.63 million from RM425.81 million in the same period for 2015.

Its revenue for the quarter rose to RM1.18 billion versus RM1.07 billion previously.

Hong Leong Bank has declared a 15 sen per share interim single-tier dividend for the financial year ending June 30, 2017.

The group said it would remain focused on executing strategy to build high-performance business and strengthen foundation for sustainable profitability.

“The group will continue to strengthen its digital offerings while bolstering customer analytics capabilities to add value and differentiate our multi-channel banking services,” it added.

Hong Leong Bank would emphasise on improving operations efficiency and scaling productivity through strategic cost management for superior returns and sustainable growth. — Bernama