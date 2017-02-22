IBS College offers MUET preparation class

MIRI: The Malaysian University English Test (MUET), a compulsory English test set by the government, acts as an English benchmark for all pre-University students who wish to pursue their first degree programme in local universities.

It aims at producing students who can converse comfortably in English and eventually become a competent worker in the corporate world.

Since 2012, the MUET exam is held three times a year–in March, July and November.

IBS College offers a MUET Preparation Course to help students develop and reinforce their English language skills as well as prepare them to sit for the MUET exam.

The course comprises four papers – listening, speaking, reading and writing. During the course, students are exposed to skills and techniques in answering all the four components of the test.

Students are also taught skills to compose good introduction styles as well as the mastery of basic grammar.

They are also reminded of the importance of expanding their English vocabulary besides using synonyms for good sentence structures.

The course also enhances students’ confidence to speak up during individual and group discussions.

IBS College welcomes those interested to sit for the MUET exam to enrol in its MUET preparation class.

For more information please call 085-438666, email info@ibs.edu.my or visit http://ibs.edu.my/programme-MUET-revision-class.php