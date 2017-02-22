Indian timber merchants here on working visit

KUCHING: A delegation of seven timber merchants from Mumbai, India paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) deputy general manager Hashim Bojet at Wisma Sumber Alam yesterday.

The delegation, led by Bombay Timber Merchants Associations (BTMA) Limited chairman Mohd Iqbal S Chhapra, is here on a six-day business trip (Feb 20 to 25) to strengthen bilateral trade of timber and timber products between India and Sarawak.

STIDC in a statement received here yesterday, said the visit was a follow-up to the corporation’s Sarawak Timber Selling Mission to India last December which was led by Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also STIDC chairman.

During the courtesy call, Iqbal said they were hoping to acquire an insight into the wood-based industry in Sarawak particularly on facilities to produce and supply sawn timber due to the high demand from India.

To ensure smooth business, he urged the local suppliers to adhere to the Indian market requirements including the need to fumigate sawn timber and stick to their Indian counterparts in order to control the price and market.

While in Sarawak, the delegation was enlightened on the status of timber industry and forestry sector by STIDC and state Forest Department respectively.

This was followed by a meeting with Sarawak Timber Association (STA) and visits to prominent wood-based companies in the state.

It is hoped that the visit would boost demand and export of sawn timber and other timber products from Sarawak.

Meanwhile, STIDC said India was the second largest export market for Sarawak in terms of timber and timber products with logs being the main export items.

Concerted efforts were made by STIDC to tap the potential of the Indian market in order to boost the export of plywood, sawn timber and other value-added products. This was evident by the market expansion initiatives which saw five timber selling missions to India since the 1980s.

Sarawak earned RM970 million from the export of timber and timber products to India in 2016 compared with RM1.25 billion in 2015. The main export products were logs, followed by plywood and sawn timber.