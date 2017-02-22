KPJ Healthcare 4Q16 earnings soars 91 per cent to RM52 million

KUCHING: KPJ Healthcare Bhd’s (KPJ Healthcare) earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) jumped by 91 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM52.19 million from RM27.29 million recorded in 4Q15 ended December 2015.

The healthcare services provider in its notes filed to the stock exchange said the increased profit was attributed to lower taxation as a result of lower effective tax rate charged and the disposal of unit holdings in Al-Aqar Healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust (Al-Aqar REIT).

KPJ Healthcare added 4Q16 revenue grew by 6.2 per cent y-o-y to RM744.99 million from RM701.59 million generated in 4Q15.

Elaborating further, the healthcare services provider said its Malaysian segment has reported revenue of RM699.2 million in 4Q16, an increase by five per cent from RM664.3 million recorded in 4Q15.

It expounded that the revenue for 4Q16 was higher as compared with 4Q15 attributed by the increase in revenue generated by the newly opened hospitals and existing hospitals that had turnaround during the quarter ended December 2016.

Apart from that, KPJ Healthcare said its Indonesian segment reported revenue of RM20.3 million in 4Q16, an increase of 13 per cent as compared to RM17.9 million recorded in 4Q15.

It noted the increase in revenue for the Indonesian segment was due to increased number of patients in both Indonesian hospitals it operates.

Interestingly, KPJ Healthcare said the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the segment was at RM12.7 million, significantly increased by more than 100 per cent as compared to EBITDA of RM1.7 million reported in 4Q15.

Correspondingly, the healthcare services provider observed that profit for the quarter ended December 2016 was at RM7.9 million, an increase of 220 per cent as compared to RM2.5 million profit in 4Q15.

For the company’s operation in Australia, KPJ Healthcare said the revenue from its Australian segment was at RM9.0 million, an increase of 22 per cent as compared to revenue of RM7.4 million generated in 4Q15.

It noted the increase was attributed to higher capacity of the retirement village, with additional beds which has been opened in staggered between the middle of 2015 up to the month of May 2016.

KPJ Healthcare observed that the EBITDA for its Australian segment was at RM1.3 million, an improvement by 117 per cent as compared with a contraction of RM7.6 million reported in 4Q15.

As a result, the healthcare services provider said the losses for its Australian segment for 4Q16 was at RM2.4 million, an improvement of 77 per cent as compared with a loss of RM10.8 million in 4Q15.

As for the group’s other segment, KPJ Healthcare said the revenue for the segment increased by 37 per cent from RM12.0 million in 2015 to RM16.5 million contributed by additional hospital services available in KPJ Dhaka which resulted in increase in revenue of RM4.5 million.

It added revenue from newly added facilities was still trailing behind the additional cost incurred, hence, growth from expansion is yet to be translated into profit.

Hence, KPJ Healthcare said the EBITDA for the group’s other segment in 4Q16 had shown an improvement as compared with 4Q15, as a result of increase in number of patients and other hospital activities.

Apart from that, KPJ Healthcare noted its profit for 4Q16 had increased by 30 per cent, which has been closed at RM63.6 million as compared with RM49.1 million recorded in 4Q15, as a result from net gain on disposal of six per cent unit holdings in Al-Aqar Healthcare REIT amounting to RM15.9 million.

For financial year 2016 (FY16) ended December 2016, KPJ Healthcare said revenue gained by 6.1 per cent y-o-y to RM3.02 billion while earnings grew by 10 per cent y-o-y to RM149.19 million as compared with FY15. Commenting on the group’s prospects, KPJ Healthcare said “In the year 2016, it was evidenced that the demand for healthcare services has increased in line with the population growth, better life expectancy, rapid ageing and the rising of middle income group.

“The group will remain focused in maintaining its market position through enhancing its capacity and continuously improve service delivery to patients.

“For 2017, the group envisage that the revenue growth from the new start up and existing hospitals will continue to improve, however the result will be moderated as most new greenfield hospitals are still operating within their gestation period of three to five years.

“In light of these challenging economic environment and entry of the new players to the industry, the group expects to deliver moderate performance growth,” the healthcare services provider said.