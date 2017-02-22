Lee Onn signs MoU with anchor tenants for Aeroville Phase 2

KUCHING: Lee Onn Construction Co (Lee Onn Group) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two anchor tenants for its upcoming project, Aeroville Phase Two located at Jalan Stutong Baru.

The anchor tenants are retailer Econsave Cash & Carry (Econsave) and local restaurant operator Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant Sdn Bhd (Hoi Tin Lau).

Lee Onn Group’s director Tan Kun Gee said this move marked a milestone achievement for Lee Onn as Aeroville is set to be the up-and-coming premier commercial destination in Kuching.

“This integrated commercial development sits on a 18.6 acres of land featuring 62 units of three-storey shophouses, 60 units of retail lots and two lots of food and beverage (F&B) outlets, not to mention a double-storey shopping mall.

“The total build-up area of the development is over 330,000 square feet comprising an array of retail shops and a supermarket operated by the renowned Econsave.

“A portion of the development land of about five acres will be set aside to provide over 800 car park bays and the associated infrastructure serving the shopping mall.

“Aeroville is strategically located near the Kuching International Airport and close to the city’s business district, a stone’s throw away from the Stutong Resettlement Scheme and BDC housing estate.

“The project is expected to be completed by the end of next year,” he disclosed during his speech prior to the MoU signing at a hotel here yesterday.

Additionally, Econsave’s executive director Lai Sia Ling said, “Econsave is the third largest retailer in Malaysia.

“Based on statistics, Econsave has a retail market share of 4.8 per cent in Malaysia.

“(Most importantly), we are the largest home-grown local retailer.

“We are confident that with the low price (strategy we adopt) and the strategic location of Aeroville, it will be a popular choice among consumers,” Lai said.

As a West Malaysian retailer, Econsave has about 61 outlets nationwide and the upcoming outlet at Aeroville will be the first in Kuching and the third in Sarawak. Econsave’s two other outlets in Sarawak are in Miri and Bintulu.

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister Datuk Dr. Sim Kui Hian believed the strategic location of Aeroville which is close to the airport can serves as a good location for tourists to perform their shopping.

At the same time, he welcomed Econsave to boost its operation in Sarawak and praised the efficiency of Lee Onn Group for building up its name as a reputable property developer which is known for its quality and speed in property development.

In the meantime, Econsave is going to take up 75,000 square feet of retail space at Aeroville Phase Two while Hoi Tin Lau will take up 37,000 square feet of space at a three-storey building at the new commercial development developed by Lee Onn Group.