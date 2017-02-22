Mawan: Sports able to promote, uphold spirit of unity in diversity

KUCHING: Sports events can promote the spirit of unity and harmony in that they gather participants from various racial, religious and social backgrounds.

Saratok MP Tan Sri William Mawan, who is also Pakan assemblyman, acknowledged that sometimes there were those who could get too carried away in protecting their rights and wellbeing that they overlooked the sensitivities of others.

Adding on, he said Malaysia had always been promoting its ‘Unity in Diversity’ concept and thus, racial harmony was key to maintaining such unity.

“Today’s scenarios around the world make it all the more crucial for us to promote and safeguard racial harmony. This has been one of the struggles and objectives of SDNU (Sarawak Dayak National Union).

“As for sports events, they can be the forum for us to uphold and further embrace racial harmony, which we have been enjoying since the formation of Malaysia,” said Mawan, who is also SDNU president, after receiving a courtesy call from the technical team of SDNU President’s Cup Youth Under-21 Futsal Championship, led by SDNU Youth chief Churchill Edward Drem here yesterday.

Mawan later commended SDNU Youth for organising the tournament, pointing out that it was a right move to capitalise on futsal’s popularity among Sarawakians, especially the youths.

“Futsal is one of the sports that the young people love to play and compete in. Since it is open to all players irrespective of race aged 21 and below, I hope it (championship) will be a forum for the youths to not only foster closer friendships with one another, but also to enhance racial harmony through sports,” he said.

Churchill was accompanied by SDNU Youth secretary Surai Abell and SDNU Stakan Unit members – Abner Zachary, Andrew Malong and Desmond Joseph Sandai – during the visit.

Only 32 teams – each comprising eight players – are allowed to compete.

The entrance fee is fixed at RM200 per team, with participation to be based on ‘first-pay, first-served’ basis.

Registration is still open until the closing date on March 12.

The forms can be obtained from Sentosa Sports Centre at Jalan Stakan, or by calling technical committee members Churchill (017-8081485), Abner (016-8660425), Andrew (013-5720704), or Alvin Harley (011-31919257).