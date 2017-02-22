Ministry aims to enhance early childhood education

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing will embark on several programmes this year with the hope of enhancing early childhood education in the state.

Its minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said among the programmes would be visits to the Land and Survey Department, One Stop Registration Centre (OSRC) in each division, the ‘randau taska’ 2017, enhancing English literacy among nursery teachers and children through quality human capital programme, and to understand the developmental and learning disabilities among children in early childhood education.

“We want to make early childhood education better and take steps to improve the curriculum, infrastructure, teachers and the physical condition of the premises. As such we are embarking on several programmes this year,” Fatimah told a press conference at her office here yesterday.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali was also present.

Fatimah added that agencies like Welfare Department, Education Department, Health Department and Social Development Council were also joining them in the programme.

On the visit to Land and Survey Dept, Fatimah said they wanted to know the requirement for applications of nurseries to be set up at corner houses and shop lots, adding that the ministry was hoping to register 20 nurseries this year.

Fatimah also said her ministry had been allocated with RM1 million and RM638,600 for the smarter phoenix and English fun learning, respectively, under the quality human capital programme for pre-schools this year.

The programme is part of the state’s transformation programmes.

On ‘randau taska’ 2017 on Aug 26 and 27, Fatimah said it was meant to give recognition to both government and private nurseries which had shown improvement in physical infrastructure, teachers’ qualification, curriculum and teaching aid. Eleven nurseries would be evaluated as a benchmark.