Ngu’s passing is a great loss to KTS Group

KOTA KINABALU: The passing of the late Ngu Ngiong Hieng, Sabah See Hua Group Director cum KTS Group Sabah Area Senior General Manager, is a great loss to the company, said the group’s deputy managing director, Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming.

Vincent said Ngu had been a good partner and colleague in KTS Group and the Board of Directors.

“Ngu played a pivotal role in KTS Group, especially in our business expansion into Sabah,” he said at Ngu’s funeral at Fook Lu Siew here yesterday.

Close to 500 family members, friends, top management and senior personnel of KTS Group from Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau, Sibu, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur attended the funeral service.

Ngu, along with Vincent’s father, the late Dato Sri Dr Lau Hui Kang, operated a timber business in a company comprising only three staff, Ngu included, since 1956. He went on to serve the KTS Group when the company was incorporated in 1962.

“When the company expanded to Sabah, Ngu was transferred to Tawau to manage the business in the State and Kalimantan.

“He was subsequently transferred to Kota Kinabalu where he took up the position as Sabah Area Senior General Manager of KTS Group.”

Vincent said he joined KTS Group in 1975 and had worked with Ngu for over 40 years.

“He was dedicated to his work and loyal to the company.

“Ngu was also very friendly and I have never seen him lost his temper.

“He is a role model in the company,” he stressed.

Vincent went on to say that he did not have much opportunity to chit chat with Ngu as both of them were busy with work.

But Vincent, along with KTS Group managing director Datuk Henry Lau, Ngu and their family members had taken a 10-day cruise holiday in October last year.

“We will always cherish that happy memory,” he said.

Vincent also extended condolences to Ngu’s family, including his wife Kuok Meng Mee and four children, namely James, Kheh Yong, Helen and Jenny.

Ngu passed away at his residence in Likas on February 17 at the age of 87.

Meanwhile, James, Ngu’s eldest child, said his father grew up poor in a large family.

“At eight years old, my father would sell yam cakes, knocking on doors from house to house.

“As he grew older, my dad and his elder sister would go tap rubber before going to school.

“After school, he continued working at a departmental store.

“My father had sacrificed so much for his family.”

When Ngu was about 20 years old, he worked for a workers’ union and fought for a day off weekly and paid holidays for the labourers. Ngu was also involved in politics before meeting Hui Kang and ventured into business.

“Since then, my father served the company for 61 years to the day he passed away.”

James said his father had insisted on going to work even though he had not fully recovered.

“My father said he must go to work or else there would not be salaries to be paid to the employees.

“He was passionate about his work, even when he was severely ill.

“I hope he would rest in peace now.”

Jenny, Ngu’s youngest child, said her father had become a trademark of the company as everyone called him ‘KTS Ngu’.

“He had been loyal to KTS all his life and was always ready to assist associations and those in need,” she said.

Ngu was laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park, Mile 17 off Tuaran Road.

Also present at the funeral were KTS Group chairman Lau Swee Nguong, deputy managing director Stephen Lau, Henry’s wife Datin Wendy Lau and her daughters Audrey and April, Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui and deputy president Dr Ling Hie Sing, Sabah Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Shareda) president Datuk Francis Goh, Papar Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Datuk Liew Siew Kian, Foochow Association Kota Kinabalu chairman Ling Fii Yeu, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Edward Yong Oui Fah’s spouse, Datin Mary Wong, Henry Kong, Melanie Chia and Edwin Liew.