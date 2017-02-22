Pending rep: Ensure no outsider work at Petronas Sarawak without valid permit

KUCHING: An elected representative hopes that the state government could do more to ensure that no outsider would be taken in to work at Petronas in Sarawak without any valid working permit.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong noted that following the mass retrenchment in Petronas last year, the state government decided to freeze new work permits for non-Sarawakian Petronas personnel.

However, she wanted the government to ensure that ‘they would walk the talk’ by not allowing outsiders to work here using only passports or other personal documents.

“This is to protect the welfare and interests of Sarawakians. According to statistics, 39 per cent of those in the management level and 45 per cent in middle management positions of Petronas Sarawak are Sarawakians,” she told reporters here yesterday.

Yong then requested for the government to reveal the number of Sarawakians working at Petronas operations in Sarawak to see if there was an increase of Sarawakian personnel after last year’s retrenchment.