Police looking for woman found loitering at HKL on Monday night

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a woman who was seen behaving suspiciously at Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Monday night.

The woman was seen loitering in the compound of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and HKL security personnel reported the matter to the police at 9.56pm.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said yesterday the report on the woman was lodged along with a report against a South Korean man.

“Police detained and recorded a statement from the man, a Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) journalist who holds a valid media pass,” he said.

The man was released but the police are still looking for the woman, he said in a statement.

The KBS cameraman was detained by Dang Wangi CID chief DSP M Gunalan after a Special Task Force on Organised Crime (STAFOC) team arrived in four police four-wheel drive vehicles at the venue at 1.40am.

Mohd Sukri said that following the incident, security at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine was tightened with the deployment of STAFOC personnel.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sukri said STAFOC did not come to bring Jong-nam’s eldest son Kim Han-sol, 21, who was expected to arrive at IPFN to identify the body and for DNA testing.

A large group of local and international media practitioners had gathered at IPFN since 5pm Monday in anticipation of Han-sol’s arrival but he has not been seen so far.

Jong-nam, who is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died on Feb 13 while being sent to hospital.

According to earlier news reports, he was at Klia2 for a flight to Macau when a woman approached and tried to gain his attention while another woman came from behind and covered his face with a piece of cloth which was suspected to be laced with poison. — Bernama